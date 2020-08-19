1/1
Kathie Ann Rice
1942 - 2020
Mrs. Kathie Ann Rice, 78, of Charlotte, passed away at Novant Medical Center - Charlotte on August 16, 2020 from COVID-19.

Born in Queens, New York, she graduated from Gibbs Secretarial College. Kathie started her career with North Carolina National Bank which then became NCNB, then Nations Bank and eventually, Bank of America. Her career began in the secretarial pool, then into the Trust Division and ultimately as administrative assistant to Mr. Hugh McColl. She had a career of over 30 plus years. Once retired, Kathie spent time volunteering with the USO at the Charlotte Airport.

Kathie was a member of ABWA, Joy Club of Christ Lutheran, Altar Guild of CLC, as well as the CLC Bereavement Committee. She loved her church, but had not been able to attend for quite some time.

She was predeceased by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. William R. Skinner, son, Phil Roddey, who passed away on April 28, 2019.

Kathie is survived be her husband, Chuck, son; Mike Roddey (Meredith), daughter; Elizabeth Rouse, 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Memorials in her honor may be sent to Christ Lutheran Church 4519 Providence Road Charlotte, NC 28226.

Services will be private. Family is under the care of McEwen Mint Hill Chapel. Please visit Kathie's online memorial at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
(704) 545-4864
