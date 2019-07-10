Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Ann Morgoch. View Sign Service Information Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews 3700 Forest Lawn Drive Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-846-3771 Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved Kathleen Ann (VonStein) Morgoch passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.



Kathleen leaves behind, her beloved son and daughter-in-law, Bradley Earl and Dana Rae Morgoch; daughter and future son-in-law, Meredith Leigh Morgoch and Seth Christopher Roberts; grandchildren, Bradan Dash and Kingsley Rae Morgoch; and her brother and sister-in-law William Edward and Janet Elaine VonStein. Kathleen's beloved husband, Bradley David Morgoch; and parents, William Edward and Patricia Ann VonStein passed before her to welcome her and prepare a place for her in heaven.



Kathleen will always be remembered for her devoted love toward her family, bravery to face life and make life operate within her bounds, her positive outlook on life, compassionate and wise soul that will continue loving her family, friends, and community in the afterlife. Kathleen enjoyed spending time in her garden, relaxing in the comfort of her home, cooking and baking for her family, celebrating every holiday, and providing unconditional love to others.



Kathleen changed the lives of others and encouraged everyone, and she was a proud woman. Kathleen will be missed deeply and forever until we meet again in heaven. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home in Weddington, NC. Memorial contributions may be made in Kathleen's memory to Wind River, an organization dedicated to cancer wellness and retreat programs, or to the Humane Society of the U.S.





