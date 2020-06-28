Kathleen "Mickey" (Donovan) Cassaara
1928 - 2020
Kathleen (Mickey) Cassara went to her eternal reward on June 10, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 virus, a private funeral Mass will be held for the family at St. John Neumann Catholic Church and can be live-streamed via the St. John Neumann Facebook or YouTube page. Interment of her ashes will be at Calvary Cemetery in New York City. A celebration of Kathleen's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 8451 Idlewild Road, Charlotte, NC 28227. Rest in peace sweet Kathleen.

Carolina Funeral Service & Cremation Center (carolinafuneral.com) is entrusted

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
