Kathleen Luella Eppley GASTONIA - Kathleen Luella Eppley was born December 2, 1947 in Hanford, CA and passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019 with her husband by her side. Kathy was a Licensed Vocational Nurse. She attended Pacific Union College in Angwin, CA and Andrews University in Berrein Springs, MI where she received her bachelor's degree. While living in southern California she met Michael Eppley and they were married July 3, 1970. Kathy is survived by her husband, Michael; two step-daughters, Virginia Swalley of South Jordan UT and Barbara Eppley of Portland OR; a brother Delbert (Carolyn) Mello of Laton CA and two sisters, Arlene (John) Rodriguez Ortiz of Selma CA and Marlene (Bill) Frank of Madera CA. A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019 at University City Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 11431 University City Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28213. Interment of ashes will be at Salisbury National Cemetery, Salisbury, North Carolina on a later date. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Kathy's name to the University City Seventh-Day Adventist Church 11431 University City Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28213.

