Kathleen H. Norris, 80, died peacefully on March 21, 2020 after a courageous nine-month battle with leukemia. Kathy was born the eldest of four to William and Mary Hennessy. Kathy lived a wonderful life punctuated by many blessings and unique service to others and her community. She lived her first 20 years in Rego Park (Queens), NY, and attended school and Mass at the Resurrection Ascension Parish, graduating from The Mary Louis Academy in 1957. She then earned an executive secretary program diploma before going to work for Remington and Chartered Life Underwriters.



Kathy married her grade-school sweetheart, Clint Norris, in 1961. Together, for the next 58 years, they went on a big adventure, raising four children, traveling with DuPont to Wilmington, DE; Seaford, DE; Martinsville, VA; Louisville, KY; Houston, TX; Walnut Creek, CA; and finally settling in Kennett Square, PA for the past 34 years. Kathy loved all these stops, but truly called Kennett Square, PA home as she quickly got involved by volunteering for the Library's Home & Garden Tour and the Winterthur Museum, teaching literacy to ESL adults, and being a part of the Ladies of St. Patrick Church Service Organization.



Kathy had so many great friends and neighbors in her Bridge Club, Book Club, and Church. She and Clint loved their many wonderful times sharing and traveling with their Gourmet Group. Along the way, Kathy kept a thirst for learning and earned her business degree through courses at the University of Louisville and West Chester University in 1992. She graduated with a 4.0 and the nickname "Curve-Setter." Kathy was admired and respected by her neighbors and fellow parishioners for many reasons. She always maintained such a happy disposition, with a warm smile that lit up any room she entered. Kathy always had a positive word for all. She was an example to her family for building strong, loving relationships, an accomplishment of which she was truly proud. She was a worker-bee, a doer who could always be counted on to get things done. Kathy enjoyed many hobbies including camping, backpacking (Appalachian Trail excursions), cooking new recipes, gardening, voracious reading, sewing, knitting and cross-stitching, traveling with family and friends, Jeopardy (often beating the contestants to the answer), annual Nags Head family gatherings, solving puzzles, and admiring the beauty of Longwood Gardens. Overall, her gifts of love, kindness, patience, warmth, and grace were exceeded only by her devout faith in God and prayer, and her love for each of her children and grandchildren.



She will be missed dearly by her best friend and loving husband of 58 years, Clint Norris, sons Clint (Rebecca) Norris, Bill (Cindy) Norris, and Steve (Tricia) Norris, daughter Linda (Jim) Knepper, 13 grandchildren and spouses- CJ (Marielly), Erin, Micki (Paul), Katie (Ollie), Kelly (Tucker), Christina, Carly, Billy, Jimmy, Michael, Bryan, Brooke, and Campbell, as well as sister Maureen Laramee and brothers Bill (Ann) Hennessy and Ed (Helene) Hennessy, and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank their amazing group of friends, parishioners, and family for their outpouring of love, help, meals, prayers, and gifts of kindness. Also, a special thanks to the tremendous caregivers at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania for their skilled care and kindness.



In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to or to St. Jude Hospital.



Please visit



Arrangements by: Longwood Funeral Home & Cremation of Matthew Genereux, Inc., Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.



The viewing and Funeral Mass will be announced once the current COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

