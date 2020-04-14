Guest Book View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Kathleen (Kathy) Kerr Lancashire, 70, of Charlotte, passed away peacefully with her family around Saturday April 11, 2020.



Kathy was a native of Miami Beach, FL the daughter of a Navy veteran. She travelled the world during her youth especially enjoying her three years in Oslo, Norway. She attended the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA where she met her husband Steve. Kathy enjoyed gardening, bible studies, reading and participating in volunteer activities. After 10 years of being a stay at home mom, teaching Sunday School and leading a Girl Scout Troop, she returned to school and earned a Masters Degree in Social Work earning the LCSW designation. Until her retirement in 2015 she was a Play Therapist working with children and families in crisis. In retirement she loved volunteering for the "Give an Hour" program providing free counseling to Vets and their families.



She is preceded in death by her parents Jim and Lois Kerr and a brother James Lee Kerr. She is survived by her husband of 48 years Steve Lancashire, their daughters Amy Barlow (Robert) of Powhatan, VA and Kendra Lancashire of Rock Hill, SC, granddaughter Kayla Lancashire of Ashland, VA, step-grandchildren Taylor Barlow of Chesterfield, VA and Robert Barlow of Harrisonburg, VA, and step-great grandson Kaiden Dunn of Chesterfield, VA.



A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or a charity assisting with the current COVID crisis.



