Kathleen Marie Conboy Dorn of Charlotte died peacefully on January 31, 2019. She was born April 4, 1944, the oldest of five daughters, to Edward Raymond and Marie Link Conboy in Jamaica, Queens, New York. Kathleen lived her adult life with her two sons and extended family in Charlotte, North Carolina. Her career was as a bookkeeper working for Craighill, Rendelman, Ingle, and Blythe; Stough Memorial Baptist Church; and the Levine Senior Center. She was a talented crafter and a loyal friend. She loved all things church especially VBS & teaching adult Sunday School, Hallmark Christmas movies, Celtic Thunder and playing games with her family! She was a woman of strong faith and abundant love. She will be missed by her family and friends near and far! She is survived by her sons, granddaughter, and many other family members including Paul, B'Lynda, Eddie, Suzanne, Seren, Alice, Richard, Richie, Ann-Marie, Patti, Nancy, and Helen. A service of worship to celebrate Kathleen's life will be held on Saturday, February 16 at 3:00 p.m. at Forest Hill United Methodist Church, 265 Union Street North, Concord, NC 28025. Memorials may be given to the Humane Society of Charlotte or to Forest Hill United Methodist Church for VBS or Youth Ministry.

