Kathleen P. Wigglesworth "Kat" CHARLOTTE - On October 12, we will celebrate the life of Kathleen P. Wigglesworth (Kat) who passed away in Charlotte, N.C. on August 31, 2019. The memorial will be held at the Morning Star Lutheran Chapel, 12900 Idlewild Road, Matthews, N.C. beginning at 2:00 p.m. The Rev. Alexander Short will preside over the service. Kat was born July 29th, 1919, in Edgecombe County near Tarboro, N.C. Family and many friends had recently gathered in honor of her 100th birthday in July. Everyone who attended should be gratified to know it was one of the happiest days of her long life. As she said that day, "My face hurts from laughing and smiling so much". Her love for flowers was evident everywhere she lived. No area was too small not to have something blooming. She also was an American Legion Auxiliary member Post #380 since 1957. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Charles T. Wigglesworth, daughter Kitty Wigglesworth Gibson and grandson Craig Gibson. She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Wigglesworth (Dan Wolff), Debbie Harkins (Allen); two granddaughters, Missy Gibson Willis (Dan), Shawna Harkins Judson (Doug); four grandsons Chris Gibson (Donna), Payton Harkins (Sarah), Chandler Harkins (Kayla), Stephen Wolff and seven great grandchildren. To all the residents, past and present of Montclair, thank you for being the best friends anyone could possibly have. Mom treasured every one of you. To the caregivers, nurses and doctors at The Crossings at Steele Creek, thank you for your tender, loving care, especially in her final hours. "That we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us." - Helen Keller

