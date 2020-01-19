Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Ann Breece. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kathryn Ann Breece, 69, of Huntersville, NC, passed away January 16, 2020 in Charlotte.



She was born October 18, 1950 to the late John J. Dowling and Loraine L. McBride Dowling in St. Louis, Missouri. In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her grandsons, Avett Ray Jester and Kipton Ray Jester.



Kathy is survived by her husband, David R. Breece; sons, Scott Breece and wife, Jennifer; Todd Breece and wife, Katrina; and Kyle Breece; daughter, Kimberly Breece Jester and husband, Nathan; grandchildren, Camden, Ryley, Ellery, and McKenna; brother, Jack Dowling; sister, Mary Davis; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as many dear friends that she loved like family.



While Kathy enjoyed cooking and entertaining, her true joy was found in spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren. The memories they made together will forever be cherished.



Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home, 16901 Old Statesville Rd., Huntersville. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at St. Mark Catholic Church, Huntersville. Interment will follow at Northlake Memorial Gardens, 11001 Alexandriana Rd., Huntersville.



Memorial contributions may be made in Kathy's remembrance to the Women's Cancer Fund at



The Breece family is under the care of Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Huntersville. Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at

Kathryn Ann Breece, 69, of Huntersville, NC, passed away January 16, 2020 in Charlotte.She was born October 18, 1950 to the late John J. Dowling and Loraine L. McBride Dowling in St. Louis, Missouri. In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her grandsons, Avett Ray Jester and Kipton Ray Jester.Kathy is survived by her husband, David R. Breece; sons, Scott Breece and wife, Jennifer; Todd Breece and wife, Katrina; and Kyle Breece; daughter, Kimberly Breece Jester and husband, Nathan; grandchildren, Camden, Ryley, Ellery, and McKenna; brother, Jack Dowling; sister, Mary Davis; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as many dear friends that she loved like family.While Kathy enjoyed cooking and entertaining, her true joy was found in spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren. The memories they made together will forever be cherished.Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home, 16901 Old Statesville Rd., Huntersville. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at St. Mark Catholic Church, Huntersville. Interment will follow at Northlake Memorial Gardens, 11001 Alexandriana Rd., Huntersville.Memorial contributions may be made in Kathy's remembrance to the Women's Cancer Fund at foundationforwomenscancer.org The Breece family is under the care of Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Huntersville. Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at kepnerfh.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close