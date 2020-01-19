Kathryn Ann Breece, 69, of Huntersville, NC, passed away January 16, 2020 in Charlotte.
She was born October 18, 1950 to the late John J. Dowling and Loraine L. McBride Dowling in St. Louis, Missouri. In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her grandsons, Avett Ray Jester and Kipton Ray Jester.
Kathy is survived by her husband, David R. Breece; sons, Scott Breece and wife, Jennifer; Todd Breece and wife, Katrina; and Kyle Breece; daughter, Kimberly Breece Jester and husband, Nathan; grandchildren, Camden, Ryley, Ellery, and McKenna; brother, Jack Dowling; sister, Mary Davis; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as many dear friends that she loved like family.
While Kathy enjoyed cooking and entertaining, her true joy was found in spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren. The memories they made together will forever be cherished.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home, 16901 Old Statesville Rd., Huntersville. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at St. Mark Catholic Church, Huntersville. Interment will follow at Northlake Memorial Gardens, 11001 Alexandriana Rd., Huntersville.
Memorial contributions may be made in Kathy's remembrance to the Women's Cancer Fund at foundationforwomenscancer.org.
The Breece family is under the care of Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Huntersville. Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at kepnerfh.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 19, 2020