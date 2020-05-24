Kathryn Ann Sawyer Hammond went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 21, 2020. She had been fighting dementia and coronavirus and is now at peace.



Kathy was born Feb 3, 1947 to the late George L. Sawyer and the late Nancy Potts Sawyer in Mooresville, NC. She grew up in Charlotte, NC and graduated from Garinger High School in 1965 where she met and fell in love with her husband. Kathy attended East Carolina University and graduated with a B. S. in French. She taught high school french in Monroe, NC, and worked in the Cabarrus County School system until she retired in 2012. Upon retirement, she traveled extensively with her husband until her health declined.



Jerry and Kathy moved from Concord, NC to Ashburn, VA in July of 2019 to settle within three miles of their daughter and three grandchildren that she loved very much.



Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Jerry Hammond, daughter (Jennifer Elaine Tracey), son-in-law (Joseph P. Tracey, Jr.), and three grandsons, Sean, Cameron and Logan Tracey. Her brother, Kenneth Sawyer of New Mexico, also survives her.



Kathy especially loved and enjoyed her cats, Carolina Beach Music, and dancing the shag with her husband. She liked running - even taking second place in a 5K at the age of 68. She loved UNC sports, traveling, and visiting places like the Panama Canal, Columbia, Alaska, Hawaii, Italy, Greece, Turkey, the Mediterranean, and the American West. Sailing the Caribbean and the Greek islands. New Orleans and Key West were some of her favorite memories.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 26 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at Adams-Green Funeral Home Herndon, VA, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 27 at 11 am. Interment Union Cemetery



Her love and spirit will be forever be missed by her loving family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Humane Society.



