Kathryn Cobb Preyer, age 92, died Saturday, August 31, 2019, in Charlotte, NC. Born in St. Pauls, NC, on November 29, 1926, she was the middle daughter of Thomas Kesler Cobb and Kate McFadyen Cobb. She grew up in Smithfield, and during her college years her family moved to Charlotte. Kathryn graduated from Woman's College (now UNCG) through the generosity of her aunt Ethel, who was a nurse. Initially a nursing major, Kathryn soon realized that she was too squeamish to be in the medical field. Instead, she graduated with her bachelor's degree in English in 1947. She worked in New York City at MacMillan and then Fleming Revell Publishing. While in NYC she lived in the Catherine House for Women in Greenwich Village. Her future father-in-law, W.Y. Preyer, who worked at Vick Chemical Co. in NYC during the week, treated her to many fun evenings of dinner and dancing at sophisticated places such as the 21 Club. In New York she became enamored of the Metropolitan Opera, the symphony, Broadway, and the many art museums. It was the beginning of a life-long love affair with the arts.



Kathryn married Greensboro native Norris Watson Preyer in 1950. They shared 63 wonderful years of married life together until Norris' death in 2013. Kathryn was involved and supported numerous civic organizations in Charlotte. She was a founder and past president of the Friends of the Library at Queens College, and the first president of the Friends of Music at Queens College. The college awarded her the title Honorary Alumna. In addition, she was a long-time member of the Mint's Delhom Service League and the Charlotte Garden Club. After Norris' death, Kathryn directed that the Preyer Honors Program be established to recruit the finest students in history and other liberal arts, and to honor Norris' memory. Kathryn loved her church, Myers Park Presbyterian. She enjoyed Presbyterian Women's Circles, served as Elder, sang in the choir, and in later years enjoyed walking on the church track.



Kathryn and her sisters were close, getting together several times a year for family reunions, birthdays, Thanksgiving, and mountain vacations. One summer the three sisters, along with their 80-year-old mother, all went to Europe together to see the "homeland" of Scotland! In her widowed years, Kathryn enjoyed living at Sharon Towers, sharing meals and fun times with her sister, Ellen.



Kathryn is predeceased by her sisters, Mary Anderson (Bill) and Ellen Rhyne (Oren). She is survived by son, Norris Preyer (Lucy) of Davidson; daughter, Janet Nelson (Lowell); and grandsons, Robert Nelson (Taylor) and James Nelson, all of Charlotte. Kathryn is survived by her brother-in-law, Robert O. Preyer (Mandy) of Boston, MA, and sister-in-law, Doris Preyer of Greensboro. She is also survived by two special first cousins, Mary Shapiro (Tom) of San Diego, CA and Chandler Roberts (Lucy) of Atlanta, as well as numerous nieces and nephews on both sides of the family, whom she loved very much.



A memorial service will be held at Myers Park Presbyterian Church at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 7th. The family will greet friends after the service in Oxford Hall. A graveside service will be held at the Green Hill Cemetery in Greensboro, NC, on Friday, September 6th, at 12:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kathryn's memory to Queens University of Charlotte, 1900 Selwyn Ave., Charlotte, NC 28274; Myers Park Presbyterian Church, 2501 Oxford Pl., Charlotte, NC 28207; or the .



The family greatly appreciates the love and kindness shown to Kathryn by the staff of Sharon Towers, and in her homecoming journey by Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte.



