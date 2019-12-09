Kathryn Geer, 74, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was born May 2, 1945 to Cecil and Mary Harris.
Kathy graduated from South Mecklenburg High School in 1963. She earned a BA in Sociology at UNC Chapel Hill. Kathy was a lifelong learner and earned a realtors license, which she exercised for 31 plus years.
Her real passion was world travel from Europe to Asia. Kathy's friends will remember her as a terrific travel companion. She planned in great detail, down to transportation of plane, car, train, and even camel.
Kathy loved her husband and son. They will greatly miss her guiding influence.
Kathy is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Ronald Geer; son, Jason Geer (Shayne); and grandchildren, Harrison Geer and Conner Geer.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-10:45 am on Tuesday, December 10th, with a celebration of Kathy's life to follow at 11:00 am in the chapel of Harry & Bryant Funeral Home, 500 Providence Road, Charlotte. A reception for family and friends will follow the service at Harry & Bryant. Interment will be held at Sharon Memorial Park at 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the UNC Chapel Hill School of Social Work; s; or a .
