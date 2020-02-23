Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Jean "Jean" (Hill) Thomas. View Sign Service Information Woodlawn Funeral Home 375 Woodlawn Avenue Mount Holly , NC 28120 (704)-820-0608 Send Flowers Obituary

Kathryn Jean Hill Thomas, 92, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was born in Charlotte, NC, daughter of the late Raymond and Lula Kelly Hill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Hugh McLaughlin Thomas. Jean devoted her life to her family and her church, Park Road Baptist, where she worked for 25 years in the Child Development Center and where she cooked family night dinner every Wednesday. Her joy of life brought a smile to everyone's face. She is survived by her children, Suzanne Thomas Newcombe, Mike Thomas and his wife Sandy; grandchildren, Kyle Thomas and wife Lucy, Courtney Aldridge and husband Gates, Allison Ortiz and husband Juan and Travis Thomas and wife Cait; great-grandchild, Claire Thomas. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Thomas will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Park Road Baptist Church. The family will receive friends after the service. Memorials may be made to Park Road Baptist Church, 3900 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC 28209. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting

