Kathryn M. Roush, age 94, of Sherrills Ford, North Carolina passed away May 15, 2019. She was born September 10, 1924 in Lakewood, Ohio to the late Patrick J. and Amelia McCormack Barrett. She married Austin H. Roush and raised five children in Follansbee, West Virginia. She is preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Woods; her brother Robert E. Barrett and her beloved son, Thomas Patrick Roush. Surviving are her son, Martin Roush and wife, Susan; daughters Amelia Roush and son-in-law Hal Armistead, Carol Lynn Donohue and her husband, Michael, Barbara E. Andrews and her husband, David and daughter-in-law, Mrs. Thomas (Barbara A.) Roush; nine granddaughters and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Roman Catholic Church, 537 (Business) N. Highway 16, Denver, North Carolina 28037 at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathryn's memory to the Holy Spirit Building Fund would be deeply appreciated. The Good Samaritan Funeral Home is serving the Roush Family.

