Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Queen Blanton. View Sign Service Information Floyd's North Church Street Chapel 235 North Church Street Spartanburg , SC 29306 (864)-582-5451 Graveside service 1:30 PM Greenlawn Memorial Gardens 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd. Spartanburg , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kathryn Queen Blanton passed away in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at her home. It is with much love and sadness that we announce her passing. While our heartbreak is great and we will all miss her more than words can express, we are rejoicing in knowing that she is free from all of her pain and suffering and is finally resting peacefully in the arms of Jesus.



Her family and friends will remember her as brave, kind, and compassionate. She was a loving wife and sister and an encouraging, supportive and loving mother. She was a warrior, such a courageous, resilient fighter. She battled more than most with health issues and struggles in recent years. Because of her bravery and strength, we can also be brave and strong as we all begin to walk through our lives without her physically here with us.



Kathy was born in Charlotte NC on January 9, 1947 to John Edd and Ormi Lee White Queen of Shelby, NC. She graduated from Shelby High School in 1965 where she was an active and loyal band member for three years. She attended Peace and Meredith College's in Raleigh, NC graduating Meredith with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1969 in home economics. She retired from Duke Energy in 2013 after 44 years, serving in a number of positions with Duke. She was most proud of her time as manager of the Home Service Department where she led her team to design, create, and publish the very popular Annual Duke Power Holiday Calendar between 1983 and 1997.



She loved her grandchildren so very much. In her final days, her eyes lit up watching them ride their bikes and skateboards in the afternoon sun. She had a love for the beach, sitting pool side with a Sprite in her hand. Her puppy Cadee brought her so much comfort and companionship. She was passionate about sewing and leaves behind so many beautiful pieces that we will cherish along with the memories of sitting by her side as she worked on them. Quilting became a favorite hobby. She loved her weekly lunch dates and shopping trips with her brother. She also enjoyed spending time with her sweet neighborhood friends and sitting on the same row in the same seat every week at Elevation Church.



She is survived by her husband, Henry Blanton, II; her daughter, Kristin Rinebold of Waxhaw, NC and son-in-law Eric Rinebold and her two grandsons, Hayes and Hamilton. Also surviving is her brother, John Cristy Queen of Monroe, NC, his wife Nancy Queen, and their children, Lee Queen and Elissa Stuckey and her husband Marshall, and their daughter, Cooper.



Our faith and her strength will pull us through the days ahead with all of our memories at the forefront of our minds.



A graveside service will be conducted at 1:30 PM Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Donnie Johnson. Visitation will be at the graveside.



The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the , 156 Milestone Way Suite A, Greenville, SC 29615; or The Children's Home Society of NC, PO Box 14608, Greensboro, NC 27415.



An online guest register is available at



Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Kathryn Queen Blanton passed away in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at her home. It is with much love and sadness that we announce her passing. While our heartbreak is great and we will all miss her more than words can express, we are rejoicing in knowing that she is free from all of her pain and suffering and is finally resting peacefully in the arms of Jesus.Her family and friends will remember her as brave, kind, and compassionate. She was a loving wife and sister and an encouraging, supportive and loving mother. She was a warrior, such a courageous, resilient fighter. She battled more than most with health issues and struggles in recent years. Because of her bravery and strength, we can also be brave and strong as we all begin to walk through our lives without her physically here with us.Kathy was born in Charlotte NC on January 9, 1947 to John Edd and Ormi Lee White Queen of Shelby, NC. She graduated from Shelby High School in 1965 where she was an active and loyal band member for three years. She attended Peace and Meredith College's in Raleigh, NC graduating Meredith with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1969 in home economics. She retired from Duke Energy in 2013 after 44 years, serving in a number of positions with Duke. She was most proud of her time as manager of the Home Service Department where she led her team to design, create, and publish the very popular Annual Duke Power Holiday Calendar between 1983 and 1997.She loved her grandchildren so very much. In her final days, her eyes lit up watching them ride their bikes and skateboards in the afternoon sun. She had a love for the beach, sitting pool side with a Sprite in her hand. Her puppy Cadee brought her so much comfort and companionship. She was passionate about sewing and leaves behind so many beautiful pieces that we will cherish along with the memories of sitting by her side as she worked on them. Quilting became a favorite hobby. She loved her weekly lunch dates and shopping trips with her brother. She also enjoyed spending time with her sweet neighborhood friends and sitting on the same row in the same seat every week at Elevation Church.She is survived by her husband, Henry Blanton, II; her daughter, Kristin Rinebold of Waxhaw, NC and son-in-law Eric Rinebold and her two grandsons, Hayes and Hamilton. Also surviving is her brother, John Cristy Queen of Monroe, NC, his wife Nancy Queen, and their children, Lee Queen and Elissa Stuckey and her husband Marshall, and their daughter, Cooper.Our faith and her strength will pull us through the days ahead with all of our memories at the forefront of our minds.A graveside service will be conducted at 1:30 PM Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Donnie Johnson. Visitation will be at the graveside.The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the , 156 Milestone Way Suite A, Greenville, SC 29615; or The Children's Home Society of NC, PO Box 14608, Greensboro, NC 27415.An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com Floyd's North Church Street Chapel Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close