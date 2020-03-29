Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathy Blevins Harris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kathy Harris, 71, died Monday March 23, 2020. She was born 11/15/48 in Ashe County NC, daughter of the late Russell J Blevins and Kathleen Neaves Blevins



Kathy graduated from Ashe Central High School. She earned a BS in Mathematics from NC State and an MBA from UNCC



Kathy worked in IT and financial services at NCNB (now Bank of America), Barclays American Corporation and First Union (now Wells Fargo). She retired as: Vice President and Distinguished Analyst at Gartner Inc.



Kathy served on the UNC-Charlotte College of Computing and Informatics (CCI) Advisory Board, the foundation board for the School of Physical and Mathematics Sciences at NC State, member of Women Executives of Charlotte, Women in Science and Engineering (WISE), and the North Carolina Technology Association (NCTA).



In addition to her parents, Kathy is preceded in death by her brother, Darrell Blevins.



Kathy is survived by her husband: Rick Harris of Charlotte, her daughter Jeni Frient (Jeff) of Winnetka, IL and two granddaughters Camelin Carter and Aleksandra Carter of Winnetka IL. Kathy is also survived by three brothers and a sister: Mitchell Blevins (Cindy) of Kernersville NC, Linda Pruitt (Dick) of Huntersville NC, Steve Blevins (Sandy) of Crumpler NC, and Garry Blevins of Lansing NC. She is also survived by nephews Kevin, Jeff, Jason, Michael and Daniel and one niece Kimberly.



Kathy was kind to everyone she met, even after Alzheimer's took her memory. Kathy and Rick enjoyed travelling the world and gathering with friends. Their friendships, some of which go back to their days at NC State, have been a blessing to them both and created an invaluable support system for Rick. A special thanks to her sister Linda and good friend Rosemary Hess who volunteered so much of their time to caring for Kathy in her final days.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that those so inclined donate in her memory to UNC-Charlotte College of Computing and Informatics (CCI) or the NC State College of Sciences Excellence Fund.



A memorial celebration of life is being planned for late summer.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.





