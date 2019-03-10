Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathy Dzuranin. View Sign

Kathy H. Dzuranin HARRISBURG, PA - Kathy H. Dzuranin, 60, of Harrisburg, PA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and friends, on Wednesday, December 26, 2018. Kathy was born in Union City, TN and was the youngest daughter of the late Gerald and Doris Henderson. In addition to her parents, Kathy was predeceased by her sister, Linda Henderson and sister-in-law, Vivian Henderson. Kathy had a special joy for life and everything she did was with an eye for making other people happy. She took pride in maintaining herself as a traditional Southern Belle and enjoyed making wreaths year-round, with each wreath having a special meaning to her or the person for whom it was meant. Kathy was a member of the local American Legion Auxiliary where she was considered by many to be family. Kathy is survived by her loving husband, Stephen J. Dzuranin; her daughter, Jennifer and husband Brent Jones of Charlotte, NC; her son, Jordan D.

