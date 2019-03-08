Kathy L.Mayes age 55 passed away on March 4, 2019. A Celebration of life will be held 12pm, Sunday at The Glorious Church of God 3304 Statesville Ave Charlotte, NC 28206. Rosadale Funeral and Cremation/Rosa-W.L. Truesdale Memorial Chapel, 3641 Central Ave. is serving the family. "A Service of Beauty"
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 8, 2019