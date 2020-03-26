Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathy Schuck Lester. View Sign Service Information Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews 3700 Forest Lawn Drive Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-846-3771 Send Flowers Obituary

Kathy Schuck Lester, 70, Charlotte, NC, passed away suddenly on March 19, 2020. Kathy was born on September 22, 1949 in Marion, Indiana, the daughter of Boyd and Betty Schuck.



Kathy attended Marion High School, in Marion, Indiana, class of 1968. Following graduation she attended Indiana University. She married her high school sweetheart, Richard, in December of 1968, and together they lived in Marion before spending time in both Toledo and Findlay, Ohio, finally settling in Charlotte, NC. Richard and Kathy were recently able to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in December 2019.



Kathy was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her friends and family with extreme devotion and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma. Kathy was known for her strength, perseverance, and selflessness. Her passion for sports was apparent as she passed along her athletic ability to her children and grandchildren and never missed a game or an opportunity to cheer them on. She infused passion and a deep understanding of sport and even helped get a youth girls soccer program established in Charlotte. But above all else her favorite past time was holding court with grandkids, listening to Motown, and getting the family together. She never missed a chance to send a note, card, or present to make someone feel special and celebrate a holiday.



In addition to her parents, Kathy was predeceased by her son, Matthew Lester. Surviving in addition to her husband, Richard, are her daughters Jill Lester Flynn and her husband Alan of Charlotte, Meredith Lester Klemmer and her husband Anders of Menlo Park, CA; eight grandchildren, Jessica Flynn, Lindsay Flynn, Matthew Flynn, Niklas Klemmer, Leighton Klemmer, Ashlan Klemmer, Abbie Lester, and Mia Lester; her brother Terry Schuck of Texas; and many extended family members.



A service of remembrance will be held at a later time this year. Memorial contributions may be made in Kathy's honor to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation at





