Katie T. Holloway MONROE - Katie "GMK" Thomas Holloway, 85, was born in Red Springs, NC on February 18, 1934. Katie passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Monroe Rehabilitation Center, in Monroe, NC. The family gives everyone there that cared for Katie their greatest gratitude. Katie is survived by her son and daughter-in-law; Scott Holloway and Paige Holloway; two loving grandchildren and spouses; Jordan Haston and Jonathan Haston, Jami Dawkins and Seth Dawkins; one great-grandchild; Caroline Haston. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Camp Morris (a program of Diabetes Family Connection) 6325 Falls of Neuse Rd. Ste 35-241, Raleigh, NC 27615 or www.thedfc.org/.donate.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 15, 2019