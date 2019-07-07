Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katie Huggins Bulla. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Katie Lee Huggins Bulla, 91, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at home. She was born in Lake View, SC to Braxton Huggins and Grace Page Huggins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Bulla, and sister, Earlene Bracey.



Katie retired from AT&T after 46 1/2 years of service. Throughout her life, she followed her passion for sports, stayed in touch with her many friends from all walks of life, and enjoyed maintaining her impeccable flower gardens. However, her greatest delight in life was indulging her four granddaughters.



Katie is survived by her daughter, Felesta B. Atwell (Glen) of Stanley, NC and son, Burton L. Bulla of Charlotte; four granddaughters, Katie, Kristin, Kellyanna and Kameron Atwell; and two half-sisters, Lyle Abbott of Blythewood, SC and Sylvia Byrd Smith of Darlington, SC.



A service and celebration of Katie's life will be held at Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church in Charlotte, Friday, July 19, 2019, 11 AM. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall where the family will receive friends.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Levine & Dickson Hospice House, Huntersville, NC.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





Published in Charlotte Observer on July 7, 2019

