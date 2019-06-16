Katy Lou McEachern Jeffers, 82, of Midland, NC passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Katy was born April 11, 1937 in Midland, NC to the late Robert Julius McEachern and the late Sudie Brown McEachern.
Survivors include her husband, James "Jim" Jeffers; daughter Anita, and sons Jim and Scott; as well as brother Bud McEachern and twin sister Betty Nunn.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland. The funeral service will be on Wednesday at 2:00 pm at Hartsell Funeral Home Chapel in Midland, officiated by Pastor Jeremy Brackett. Burial will follow at the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery at 12700 Idlebrook Road, Midland.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Jeffers family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hartsellfh.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 16, 2019