Katy Lee Ballard (1940 - 2019)
Guest Book
Service Information
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC
28078
(704)-584-9004
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
Katy Lee Calhoun Ballard, 79, died October 13, 2019. One of 14 children, she was born on June 15, 1940 in Tampa, FL to the late Luther and Audrey Calhoun. Her and her husband owned Ballard Auto Shop. She was a founder of Grand National Racing Wives Association. They are members of Lighthouse Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband Walter; sons, Walter, Jr. of Houston, Clint and wife Christine of Charlotte, Stoney and wife Jerry Ann of Bradenton, FL and Danny an wife Kim of Charlotte; daughters, Catherine Hinton and husband Wayne of Minneapolis, MN, Ann Marie Lorenzo of Charlotte and Lee'sa Krapish and husband Matt of Charlotte; numerous siblings, 17 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 2 PM Friday, October 18 at James Funeral Home. Visitation will be 12-2 PM prior. Burial will follow at Northlake Memorial Gardens.

James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 16, 2019
