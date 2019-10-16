Katy Lee Calhoun Ballard, 79, died October 13, 2019. One of 14 children, she was born on June 15, 1940 in Tampa, FL to the late Luther and Audrey Calhoun. Her and her husband owned Ballard Auto Shop. She was a founder of Grand National Racing Wives Association. They are members of Lighthouse Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband Walter; sons, Walter, Jr. of Houston, Clint and wife Christine of Charlotte, Stoney and wife Jerry Ann of Bradenton, FL and Danny an wife Kim of Charlotte; daughters, Catherine Hinton and husband Wayne of Minneapolis, MN, Ann Marie Lorenzo of Charlotte and Lee'sa Krapish and husband Matt of Charlotte; numerous siblings, 17 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 PM Friday, October 18 at James Funeral Home. Visitation will be 12-2 PM prior. Burial will follow at Northlake Memorial Gardens.
