Mrs. Kay Benson, 83 of Charlotte, passed away on March 1, 2019 at Levine & Dickson, Aldergate. Funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at First Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Garden. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 8, 2019
