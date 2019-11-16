Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay Cashion Sims. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kay Cashion Sims returned to her heavenly home on November 13, 2019. She was a graceful and strong woman who courageously fought cancer for over ten years and was an inspiration to many.



Kay was born in Lincoln County, NC, on December 5, 1938. She later moved to Mooresville, NC, where she met the love of her life, Don Sims, and graduated from Mooresville High School. Kay was an exceptional beauty, and she had a gift of bringing beauty to the world around her. She was a talented artist and gardener with an innate sense of style that was evident in everything she did. She could quietly brighten any room with her brilliant smile and quiet warmth. Kay attended Kings College in Charlotte, NC, and after their marriage in 1958, she and Don eventually settled in Charlotte where they built a happy home. Kay was first and foremost a wife and mother, but she also worked as a secretary for Cole Memorial United Methodist Church and for an attorney and dear friend, Neil Brumley. In 1984, the family moved to Huntersville. NC, and continued to make many happy memories. After Don's death in 2015, Kay embarked on a new adventure and moved to Wilmington, NC, where she established precious, new friendships at Cambridge Village.



Kay was predeceased by her mother and stepfather, Velma and E.W. Webb, of Mooresville, and she is survived by two daughters: Cheryl Sims Nabell and her husband, Mark, of Wilmington, and Kristel Sims White and her husband, Jeff, of Charlotte. She had six wonderful grandchildren: Grant, Rett, and Claire Nabell, Savannah Dean, and Owen and Emma Kay White. Other survivors include her sister, Faye Shuler, and her husband, Johnny, of Mooresville, and brother-in-law, Bobby Sims, and his wife, Sylvia, of Huntersville.



The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the many people who have offered their prayers and support during this time, specifically their friends and extended family, their doctors, and their caregivers from Lower Cape Fear Hospice.



Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Cornelius, NC, followed by interment in the church cemetery and a reception in the Family Life Center. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Mt. Zion UMC Memorial Fund in Cornelius or Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington.



Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at

