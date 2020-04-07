Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay E. Schnaidt. View Sign Service Information Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28203 (704)-315-6241 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Kay E. Schnaidt, age 85, of Charlotte, NC died at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center on April 5, 2020.



Mr. Schnaidt was born June 5th, 1934 in Tuebingen, Germany, the son of the late Eberhard Schnaidt and Marie-Luise Schnaidt. He grew up in Kirchheim/Teck where he made his Abitur (high school graduation), followed by an apprenticeship program in a spinning and weaving mill. He completed his engineering degree at the School for Textile Technology in Reutlingen and spent two years at the German Research Institute for Textile Technology as a research engineer.



In 1962, he joined Barmag (Barmer Maschinenfabrik AG) in Remscheid as an R&D engineer. He was responsible for forming Barmag's International Service Department.



In 1971, Mr. Schnaidt became the Executive Vice President of American Barmag Corporation in Charlotte, NC. Under his leadership, Barmag's subsidiary became an important part of the parent company's business in the US, Canada, and Mexico by selling and servicing Barmag's machinery and equipment for the manmade fiber industry.



Mr. Schnaidt was instrumental in founding the German Saturday School in 1974 and served as its president for 10 years. He also served several terms as Director on the Board of the German Club, Alemannia. In recognition for his efforts to promote German Culture in Charlotte, he was awarded the Order of Merit from the Federal Republic of Germany. He was one of the first board members of the newly formed Foreign Trade Zone #57 in Charlotte and served as its president between 1987 and 1990. He was also a member of Carmel Country Club since 1971.



Mr. Schnaidt was a devoted Rotarian, who served several terms on the board of Directors of Charlotte North Rotary and as President during the Rotary year of 2001-2002. He had 41 years of perfect attendance and had several Paul Harris Fellowships in his name.



A beloved husband and father, Mr. Schnaidt is survived by his wife of 54 years, Brigitta of Charlotte, NC, and daughters Christiane of Chelmsford, MA, Angela and her husband John Gordon with grandchildren William and Ethan of Charlotte, NC, and Bettina and her husband Dr. Stephen Eckel with grandchildren David and Peter of Chapel Hill, NC. He is also survived by his brother, Wolfram Schnaidt of Schwaebisch Hall, Germany. He is survived by his sister in-law Christa Schnaidt off Ruedesheim, Germany, and nephews Malte Schnaidt of Bonn, Germany and Christoph Schnaidt of Weinsheim, Germany.



Memorials can be made to the Rotary Foundation.



Memorials can be made to the Rotary Foundation.





