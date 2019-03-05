Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay Elizabeth (Nord) Lurie. View Sign





Kay Elizabeth Nord Lurie born October 30, 1930 went to be with the Lord on February 28, 2019. The only child of Finn Nord and Ruth Walthinsen, she was born in Brooklyn, NY. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Arnold David Lurie and is survived by her four children, Ruth Lurie Silsby of Albemarle, NC; Dr Scott Lurie (Anne Essaye) of Charlotte, NC, Mara Lurie White (Thomas) of Concord, NC, and Dr Jonathan Lurie (Elizabeth) of Plainfield, NH. She was a much loved and devoted grandmother to Caitlin and Timothy Silsby, Christopher and Drew Lurie, Isabella and Sophia Lurie, and Tanner and Thomas White II.Harrisburg Funeral & Cremation is serving the family. The visitation will be held on March 9, 2019 from 1:00PM to 2:30PM at Raymer-Kepner Chapel located at 16901 Old Statesville Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078. The Celebration of Life will follow the visitation at 2:30PM , with a graveside service at her family burial site in Hawley, Pennsylvania at a future date.Her family wishes to thank the Cottage at Spring Arbor and expresses much gratitude to the nurses and staff at Pruitt Health-Town Center. We were blessed by the care of Pruitt Hospice and Tara Curlee, RN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pruitt Health Hospice in her memory.Online condolences can be left at www.HarrisburgFC.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

