Kay Elizabeth Nord Lurie born October 30, 1930 went to be with the Lord on February 28, 2019. The only child of Finn Nord and Ruth Walthinsen, she was born in Brooklyn, NY. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Arnold David Lurie and is survived by her four children, Ruth Lurie Silsby of Albemarle, NC; Dr Scott Lurie (Anne Essaye) of Charlotte, NC, Mara Lurie White (Thomas) of Concord, NC, and Dr Jonathan Lurie (Elizabeth) of Plainfield, NH. She was a much loved and devoted grandmother to Caitlin and Timothy Silsby, Christopher and Drew Lurie, Isabella and Sophia Lurie, and Tanner and Thomas White II.
Harrisburg Funeral & Cremation is serving the family. The visitation will be held on March 9, 2019 from 1:00PM to 2:30PM at Raymer-Kepner Chapel located at 16901 Old Statesville Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078. The Celebration of Life will follow the visitation at 2:30PM , with a graveside service at her family burial site in Hawley, Pennsylvania at a future date.
Her family wishes to thank the Cottage at Spring Arbor and expresses much gratitude to the nurses and staff at Pruitt Health-Town Center. We were blessed by the care of Pruitt Hospice and Tara Curlee, RN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pruitt Health Hospice in her memory.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 5, 2019