Service Information Howard Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center 754 Us Highway 1 North Palm Beach , FL 33408 (561)-848-9641

Kay Transou Hood NORTH PALM BEACH, FL - Kay Frances Transou Hood, of Banner Elk, NC and North Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully at her home in Florida on Thursday, January 9, 2020. She was 87 years old. Born January 20, 1932, in Boonville, North Carolina, Kay was the daughter of the late Robert Transou and Ethel Johnson Transou. Her beloved husband, Edward, passed away in February of 2019. Kay and Edward grew up together in Boonville, where they were next-door neighbors and high school sweethearts. They eloped on December 30, 1950, while she was still living at home and he was in college at North Carolina State, keeping their marriage a secret for one year before revealing their vows to family and friends. During their 68 years of marriage, Kay was a devoted wife and a supportive force behind Edward as he climbed the corporate ladder with General Electric. She traveled the world with him throughout his career with GE and especially loved their time spent in Switzerland, France, England and Japan. Trips to Bermuda and the Virgin Islands with dear friends were fond memories as well. Kay and Edward's lifelong belief in and appreciation for the importance of higher education was reflected in their philanthropy. Together, they established endowed scholarships at three schools: NC State, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Lees-McRae College, helping hundreds of students pursue higher education and achieve personal and professional success. Both inside and out, Kay was quite simply a beautiful person. She was a deeply caring and loving mother to her two daughters, a doting grandmother to her three grandchildren whom she adored, a cherished sister and aunt, and a loyal and dear friend to many. She always had a twinkle in her eyes and was not only sweet and kind, but she also had a keen wit and a wonderful sense of humor. Kay was loved by all who knew her, and her gentle and gracious ways impacted everyone she touched. Though she suffered from many health issues in recent years, she was a fighter and always had a positive attitude. To quote a friend "No matter what she was going through personally, she never failed to have a smile and a kind word every time I saw her...she always made those around her feel special." Kay was a member of the Lost Tree Club in North Palm Beach, FL and Elk River Club in Banner Elk, NC. She especially loved time spent at her home in Banner Elk where she enjoyed her many friends, the stunning and peaceful mountain vistas, and the constant presence of hummingbirds, which she fed daily. She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Lisa Bezzeg (Robert) of Campobello, SC and Molly O'Brien Watkins (David) of Darien, CT; three grandchildren, Connor, Cailin and Cary O'Brien; her sister Nan Transou Romaine and brother Tony Transou; her sister-in-law and her husband Nancy Hood Taylor (Ralph); three step-grandchildren, Evan and Bryce O'Brien, and Olivia Watkins; and eleven nieces and nephews. A celebration of Kay's life will be held in the late spring in Banner Elk. Contributions in her memory can be made to the High Country Charitable Foundation in Banner Elk, the Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation in North Palm Beach, FL and Lees McRae College in Banner Elk.

