Kay M. Owens, 68, of Huntersville, NC passed away on June 12, 2019. She was born in Charlotte, NC on October 8, 1950 to Bolyn McClung, Sr. and Betty McClung. She is preceded in death by her father, Bolyn McClung, Sr.



Kay is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Barry Owens; son, James Mack Owens; daughter, Angela Owens; brother, Bolyn McClung, Jr.; sister, Susan McClung; and her mother, Betty McClung Rouse.



Kay graduated from Myers Park High School and later went to college at the University of West Florida where she graduated in 1977 with her Bachelors in Management. In 2002 she received her Master Certificate in Government Contracting from George Washington University, and in 2013 became a Certified Professional Contract Manager. She was a proud member of the DAR and NCMA. She worked for Duke Energy for 21 years and for Areva NP for 7 years. Kay was a member of the former Unity Baptist Church in Huntersville, NC and donated to many Christian charities. She enjoyed running and family trips to the beach.



A graveside service will be held at 10am on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Northlake Memorial Gardens in Huntersville, NC. Memorial Donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse. Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is assiting the family.

