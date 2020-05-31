Kay S. Helms
1937 - 2020
Kay S. Helms, 83, of Charlotte, passed away May 28, 2020. Born April 17, 1937 in Charlotte, she was the daughter of Howard and Viola (Payseur) Small. She married Tommy L. Helms on April 7, 1958 in Charlotte.

She was a graduate of Harding High School, class of 1955 and Central Piedmont Community College. She retired from Charlotte Radiology at Carolinas Medical Center.

An avid reader, Kay enjoyed bird watching, gardening, exercising and spending time at Cherry Grove Beach.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Tommy Helms; son, Chip Helms; sister, Janet Dallas; nieces and nephews.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Vicki Soles.

Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Forest Lawn West Cemetery, 4601 Freedom Dr., Charlotte. Memorials to Trinity United Methodist Church, 6230 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte, NC 28216. Online condolences may be submitted at www.forestlawnwest.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Forest Lawn West Cemetery
