Betty Kay Ross Stanfill Bronson, "Mrs. Kay" passed away peacefully in the early morning hours at her current home in Mt. Ulla, NC, on December 13, 2019 at the age of 80.
Kay is predeceased by her mother, Rebecca Pauline Ross; her father, William Granville Ross and her first husband, Billy Joe Stanfill.
She is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Amon Bronson of Salisbury, NC; son, Bryan Stanfill of Mooresville, NC; daughter, Kristie Heyworth and husband Todd of Mooresville, NC; grandson, Riley Stanfill of Mooresville, NC; granddaughter, Ashley Kinney and husband, Nicholas of Bessemer City, NC; sisters, Ann Dickey of Eagleville, TN, Joan Graves and husband Sammy of Jackson, TN, and Betsy Kirchner and husband Larry of Loudon, TN; stepdaughter, Tonya Bronson of Mt. Ulla, NC; step-grandson, Lee Bronson and wife, Molly of Salisbury, NC and their children, Ada Elaine, Aymen Grace, Mia Evelyn and Lydia Jane.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 16 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 17 at Centenary United Methodist Church. Burial will follow the service at Coddle Creek ARP Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 620 Centenary Church Rd., Mt. Ulla, NC 28125 or Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Bronson family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 15, 2019