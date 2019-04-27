Kaylee Elizabeth Sanders (2005 - 2019)
Kaylee Elizabeth Sanders, 13, went to heaven on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She is preceded in death by her mother, Melody Sanders; and was survived by her father, Clark Sanders; her two older brothers, Kristopher and Brandon Sanders; and her three grandparents, Kathy McFatridge, Mona Sanders, and JC Sanders. A gathering to honor her life will be held on Sunday, April 28 beginning at 2:00 pm at the Palmetto Funeral Home, 2049 Carolina Pl Dr, Fort Mill, SC 29708. For the full obituary, visit www.throbertson.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 27, 2019
