Kazuro Raymond "Ray" Saito
Kazuro Raymond Saito "Ray", 87, of Matthews, NC died at home surrounded by family on June 18, 2020. The youngest son of 9, Ray was born in Hiratsuka, Japan on September 16,1932. He came to the USA to study at the University of Georgia where he met the love of his life, Karen in 1961. They were married at First United Methodist Church in Salisbury, NC. Moving to the Charlotte area in 1965, Karen and Ray raised 4 daughters. For the majority of his career, Ray worked as a school psychologist for the Charlotte Mecklenburg School System.

Survivors include wife, Karen Butler Saito of Matthews; sister, Fukuko Hamada of Oiso, Japan; sister-in-laws, Miyoko Saito of Hiratsuka, Japan and Sarah Butler of Winston Salem, NC; brother-in-law, Samuel Butler, Jr of Stockbridge, GA; daughters, Dr. Angela Saito (Jeff Donaldson) of Mt Pleasant, SC., Michelle Brewer (Buddy) of Harrisburg, NC, Aimee Saito (Jimmy Wright) and Joanna Saito (Scott Betz) both of Charlotte; 11 grandchildren, Zach Donaldson (Meghan), Devin Donaldson; Adam, Madison, Abby, Branson & Lawson Brewer; Cameron & Alex Wright; Jack and Graham Betz and multitudes of extended family in the States and in Japan.

Memorials may be made to Cokesbury UMC, 6701 Idlewild Rd., Charlotte, NC or pancan.org. McEwen Mint Hill is entrusted with Arrangements. A Celebration of his Life is planned for a later date. For more of Ray's Life Story and/or to leave an online condolence to the family, please visit www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
