Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Bingham. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Reverend Keith Warren Bingham CHARLOTTE - Reverend Keith Warren Bingham, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and pastor died peacefully at home on July 22nd, 2019. He was 68 years old. His passing came as the result of complications from a stroke he suffered in February 2019. Keith was born at Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte, NC on June 28th, 1951, to E.A. "Bing" and Phyllis Bingham. He grew up in a brick bungalow off Freedom Drive with his parents, four siblings, and one bathroom. He graduated from West Mecklenburg High School in the spring of 1969. During his time in High School, he worked at the McDonald's on Freedom Drive which still stands there today. He famously made the first Big Mac in Charlotte when it was introduced. Keith and his family were members and regular attendees at St. James United Methodist Church on Freedom Drive. It was here that he was first exposed to what would become his life-long calling. Keith put himself through CPCC in Charlotte and Pfeiffer University in Misenheimer, NC. While in college and even in high school, he worked with Campus Life, further solidifying his resolve to become a pastor. Upon graduation from Pfeiffer, Keith went to Asbury Theological Seminary in Kentucky. While there, in the cafeteria one day, he informed a young woman that, based on his training, she was making her hamburger incorrectly. This woman was Rebecca "Becky" Kay Green and they were married on June 14th, 1975. He loved her deeply and was committed to providing her with the support and companionship she deserved during their life together. Keith and Becky shared their marriage with their two daughters, Jennifer and Kara. Regardless of the demands on him as a pastor, he made sure he was there for them at recitals, school events, and especially at home. He was dedicated to helping his daughters achieve their dreams and supported them completely. Keith made sure they knew how proud they made him and how much they were loved. In 1976, Keith was awarded a Master of Divinity from Asbury, was ordained in the United Methodist Church, and accepted an appointment as a pastor in the Western North Carolina conference. Keith loved to preach, but he did so as a teacher, and treated his congregants as students of Christ. He was a dedicated servant, and it was not uncommon for him to work upwards of 80 hours per week. In the summer of 2018, after nearly 47 years of service to the United Methodist church, he retired from full time pastoring, but continued in a part-time capacity and preached the day before his stroke. After retiring, Keith looked forward to enjoying time for himself with his wife, daughters, and grandsons. In October of 2018, after a career that had always provided housing, he and Becky bought their first house. He was thrilled to call a house his own and relished the opportunity to be a homeowner. He loved the heavens above and enjoyed exploring them with his multiple telescopes. It was a passion that he enjoyed sharing with both his daughters and grandsons, Jack and Ben. He also enjoyed exploring the heavens through movies. Whether it be Star Trek, Star Wars, or others, he enjoyed imagining being amongst the stars. If he could have traveled there, he would have brought his favorites: oldies, beach music, and Bruce Springsteen, along for the ride. Keith lived his life according to the principles he taught and was an example for many of how to live a life for Christ. And though we miss him here, we know he is happy to finally meet his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. While his family and the world lost a kind, loving, compassionate, patient, man whose life impacted so many positively, we know he was needed somewhere else more urgently. He will be remembered well and missed sorely by the thousands of lives he touched over his lifetime. Keith was preceded in death by his parents, E.A. and Phyllis Bingham. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Green Bingham, his daughters, Kara Bingham and Jennifer Bingham Tosi (husband, Gregory), both of Charlotte, NC, his grandsons, Jackson and Benjamin Tosi, his four siblings, Michael Bingham of Inman, SC, Phillip Bingham of Charlotte, NC, Judy Bingham Teague of Charlotte, NC, and Brian Bingham of Charlotte, NC. A celebration of Keith's life will be held at Assurance United Methodist Church on Saturday, July 27th, 2019, at 3:00 PM, followed immediately by visitation. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Keith's memory to Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region or the .

Reverend Keith Warren Bingham CHARLOTTE - Reverend Keith Warren Bingham, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and pastor died peacefully at home on July 22nd, 2019. He was 68 years old. His passing came as the result of complications from a stroke he suffered in February 2019. Keith was born at Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte, NC on June 28th, 1951, to E.A. "Bing" and Phyllis Bingham. He grew up in a brick bungalow off Freedom Drive with his parents, four siblings, and one bathroom. He graduated from West Mecklenburg High School in the spring of 1969. During his time in High School, he worked at the McDonald's on Freedom Drive which still stands there today. He famously made the first Big Mac in Charlotte when it was introduced. Keith and his family were members and regular attendees at St. James United Methodist Church on Freedom Drive. It was here that he was first exposed to what would become his life-long calling. Keith put himself through CPCC in Charlotte and Pfeiffer University in Misenheimer, NC. While in college and even in high school, he worked with Campus Life, further solidifying his resolve to become a pastor. Upon graduation from Pfeiffer, Keith went to Asbury Theological Seminary in Kentucky. While there, in the cafeteria one day, he informed a young woman that, based on his training, she was making her hamburger incorrectly. This woman was Rebecca "Becky" Kay Green and they were married on June 14th, 1975. He loved her deeply and was committed to providing her with the support and companionship she deserved during their life together. Keith and Becky shared their marriage with their two daughters, Jennifer and Kara. Regardless of the demands on him as a pastor, he made sure he was there for them at recitals, school events, and especially at home. He was dedicated to helping his daughters achieve their dreams and supported them completely. Keith made sure they knew how proud they made him and how much they were loved. In 1976, Keith was awarded a Master of Divinity from Asbury, was ordained in the United Methodist Church, and accepted an appointment as a pastor in the Western North Carolina conference. Keith loved to preach, but he did so as a teacher, and treated his congregants as students of Christ. He was a dedicated servant, and it was not uncommon for him to work upwards of 80 hours per week. In the summer of 2018, after nearly 47 years of service to the United Methodist church, he retired from full time pastoring, but continued in a part-time capacity and preached the day before his stroke. After retiring, Keith looked forward to enjoying time for himself with his wife, daughters, and grandsons. In October of 2018, after a career that had always provided housing, he and Becky bought their first house. He was thrilled to call a house his own and relished the opportunity to be a homeowner. He loved the heavens above and enjoyed exploring them with his multiple telescopes. It was a passion that he enjoyed sharing with both his daughters and grandsons, Jack and Ben. He also enjoyed exploring the heavens through movies. Whether it be Star Trek, Star Wars, or others, he enjoyed imagining being amongst the stars. If he could have traveled there, he would have brought his favorites: oldies, beach music, and Bruce Springsteen, along for the ride. Keith lived his life according to the principles he taught and was an example for many of how to live a life for Christ. And though we miss him here, we know he is happy to finally meet his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. While his family and the world lost a kind, loving, compassionate, patient, man whose life impacted so many positively, we know he was needed somewhere else more urgently. He will be remembered well and missed sorely by the thousands of lives he touched over his lifetime. Keith was preceded in death by his parents, E.A. and Phyllis Bingham. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Green Bingham, his daughters, Kara Bingham and Jennifer Bingham Tosi (husband, Gregory), both of Charlotte, NC, his grandsons, Jackson and Benjamin Tosi, his four siblings, Michael Bingham of Inman, SC, Phillip Bingham of Charlotte, NC, Judy Bingham Teague of Charlotte, NC, and Brian Bingham of Charlotte, NC. A celebration of Keith's life will be held at Assurance United Methodist Church on Saturday, July 27th, 2019, at 3:00 PM, followed immediately by visitation. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Keith's memory to Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region or the . Published in Charlotte Observer on July 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.