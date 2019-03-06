Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Douglas Sigmon. View Sign

Keith Douglas Sigmon, age 66, of Conover, NC, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019.



Keith was an active member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Conover, NC, and was the former owner and operator of Rainbow Pool & Spa. A jazz and music enthusiast, he enjoyed teaching music and guitar and had recently started a guitar repair business. Keith loved reading and studying his bible and was known by his family and friends as a hardworker, planner, and for his attention to detail.



Keith is survived by his wife of 21 years, Cheryl Childers Sigmon; daughter, Amy Sigmon of Hickory, NC; son, Toby Sigmon of Conover, NC; 2 brothers; 5 grandchildren; and 1 great-granddaughter.



A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Conover.



The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.



Condolences may be sent to the Sigmon family at



Memorial contributions be made to: St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 6175 St. Peter's Church Rd., Conover, NC, 28613 or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC, 28658.



The Sigmon family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home in Hickory.

940 29th Avenue NE

Hickory , NC 28601

