Keith Douglas Sigmon, age 66, of Conover, NC, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Keith was an active member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Conover, NC, and was the former owner and operator of Rainbow Pool & Spa. A jazz and music enthusiast, he enjoyed teaching music and guitar and had recently started a guitar repair business. Keith loved reading and studying his bible and was known by his family and friends as a hardworker, planner, and for his attention to detail.
Keith is survived by his wife of 21 years, Cheryl Childers Sigmon; daughter, Amy Sigmon of Hickory, NC; son, Toby Sigmon of Conover, NC; 2 brothers; 5 grandchildren; and 1 great-granddaughter.
A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Conover.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
