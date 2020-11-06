1/
Keith Hager
1926 - 2020
Keith Hager
December 5, 1926 - November 2, 2020
Lowesville, North Carolina - Keith Mundy Hager, age 93, of Cardinal Loop in Lowesville, died on Monday, November 2, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Hills Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Amy Hutchison and Rev. Tony Matthews officiating.
Mr. Hager was born December 5, 1926, in Lincoln County, to the late Deck and Marie Mundy Hager. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Steve Hager. Mr. Hager served in the United States Navy during World War II. He later retired from Duke Power Company after 34 years of service, most of which was at Allen Steam Station in Belmont.
Keith was an excellent wood worker, making numerous high-quality pieces for his and Leila's home. He was a lifelong member of Hills Chapel UMC in Lowesville. He served many positions in the church and oversaw the construction of the Family Life Center in 1998.
He volunteered many years with the Red Cross and was awarded Duke Power Retiree of the Year more than once. Keith loved his family, community, church, and the Lord Jesus Christ. He was blessed with many good neighbors and was a good neighbor in return.
If you ever made him laugh or allowed him to make you laugh, you were "in" with him forever. He will be missed by friends and family alike.
He is survived by his wife, Leila Wilkinson Hager of the home; a son, Jeff Hager, and wife Leigh, of Iron Station; and his faithful dog, Jake.
Memorials may be made to Hills Chapel United Methodist Church, Capital Improvements Fund, 988 S. Highway 16 Business, Stanley, NC 28164.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Hager family.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hills Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery
1 entry
November 5, 2020
My love and prayers to Leila, Jeff and their families. Keith was a delight and will be remembered for his humor and love of friends and most of all his love for Christ.
Faye Hayes
Friend
