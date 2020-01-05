Kelley Lee Donaldson, 61, of Charlotte, NC, died December 30, 2019. Kelley is survived by her children, all of Charlotte: Nickie (husband Phil) Harris; Chief Petty Officer Scott (wife Laura) Steadham; and Petty Officer First Class David Steadham; and two brothers: Eddie (wife Louisa) Donaldson and Jason Donaldson. She is further survived by five grandchildren: Drew, Matthew, Sophia, Liam and Elijah; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at 11:00 am with service to follow at noon on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home, 4715 Margaret Wallace Road, Matthews. Please visit www.LoweNeddo.com or call 704-545-3553 for further details. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family appreciated.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 5, 2020