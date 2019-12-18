Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kelly Dean Watkins. View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Send Flowers Obituary

Kelly Dean Watkins, 63, of Charlotte died December 16, 2019 at CMC Main. He was born on April 15, 1956 in Charlotte to the late Worth and Dorothy Watkins. His sister Donna Napper also predeceased him.



Kelly was a quiet and humble man with a dry sense of humor that drew people to him. Kelly and Sherry married when they were in their teens and celebrated their 47th anniversary on Dec 6th.He served in the US Navy from 1975-1979 mostly aboard the USS Vulcan as a Machinery repairman for other ships.



He was most proud of his family and happiest when we was with them or a host of friends at home or Oak Island . He also loved playing music with his Grandson Quin or friend Rusty. Kelly and Sherry started Custom Hydraulics & Design in Charlotte 35 years ago and it is still going strong with their son Adam at the helm and a wonderful team now moving into the 3rd generation.



Survivors include his wife, Sherry Watkins; son, Adam Watkins (Teresa) of Denver; daughter, Shannan Ackerman (Trey) of Charlotte; sisters, Judy McMorris and Suzanne Harris and grandchildren, Quinton, Riley, Claire, Caroline and Will. Kelly had a host of in-laws, out-laws and everything in between that he considered family. He also leaves his furbuddies Coach, Buddy and Sparky. They will miss him too.



A memorial service will be held at 3PM Thursday, December 19 in the chapel of James Funeral Home with a reception to follow. Please feel free to dress casually because he hated a suit and tie.



Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or the .



James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.





