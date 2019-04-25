Guest Book View Sign Service Information Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 (803)-802-7788 Celebration of Life 5:00 PM Firethorne Country Club 1108 Firethorne Club Drive Waxhaw , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Kelly Joyce Caudle Lein, age 51, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019 after a long illness. A native Charlottean, Kelly was born February 18, 1968, the daughter of the late James Wayne Caudle and Joyce Caudle Cordell of Fort Mill, SC. Kelly graduated from South Mecklenburg High School in 1987and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority at Queens College, where she graduated with a B.A. in History in 1991. She married her husband Jamie Harris Lein on April 27th, 1996. Kelly was a devoted homemaker who enjoyed playing tennis, reading, card games with her friends, and planning partings for all those she loved. Spending time at the beach with her family and watching her boys play golf, football, and rugby were her absolute favorite things to do. She was fiercely protective of the people she loved, and she was devoted and dedicated to every kid who crossed her path. She made her home the gathering place for every party, dinner, or playdate. She welcomed every guest with warmth and made each feel like the most important person in the world. Kelly is survived by her sons Christian Brae and Luke Wayne, husband Jamie, mother Joyce and her husband Lawrence Cordell, uncle Jesse and aunt Sibby Watson and their daughter Wendy, step-brothers Rick and Larry Cordell and their wives Amy and Lindsey, and many nieces and nephews. She also had numerous surrogate sons and daughters through friends and football that she cherished dearly. All of Kelly's family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of her life at Firethorne Country Club at 1108 Firethorne Club Drive Waxhaw, NC 28173 on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at 5:00 PM. A private memorial service will take place at Banks Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be sent to Banks Presbyterian Church at 10012 New Town Road Marvin, NC 28173. Online Condolences may be sent to

