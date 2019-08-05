Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth A. Robbins. View Sign Service Information The Padgett & King Mortuary 227 East Main Street Forest City , NC 28043 (828)-245-4951 Send Flowers Obituary





Kenneth was born in South Carolina, the youngest of the three children of Vernon Boyce and Nora Elsie Hames Robbins. He was raised by his beloved grandmother, Bessie Cash Robbins in Forest City after his mother passed away when he was three years old.



Kenneth graduated from Cool Springs High School, Blanton Business College, and Gardner Webb College. He worked in the financial industry all his career, beginning in banking in Forest City, then in Charlotte for many years. He retired as the Credit Manager at Mack Trucking in Charlotte. Kenneth was also a member of the Army National Guard and Eastern Hills Baptist Church in Charlotte.



Kenneth is survived by his loving wife Dorothy Thrift Robbins of the home; niece, Sharon Mason Spencer (Garrett) of Spartanburg, SC; Gail Mason Kennedy (Chris) of Greer, SC; cousin, Linda Allen Roberts (Dan) of Cary, NC; cousin Virginia Spouse of Gaffney, SC; nephew Jerry Thrift (Patsy) of Ocean Isle, NC; niece Joyce Spurline of Forest City and niece Phyllis Harrill of Forest City.



Kenneth was predeceased by his mother, Elsie Robbins, his father and stepmother, Vernon and Cleo Robbins and his sisters, Gerry Leckey and Madge Starr.



The funeral service will be held at 2 o'clock Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in The Padgett and King Chapel with the Reverend Garin Hill officiating. Interment will follow in the Eternal Hills Memorial Park, Forest City. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 o'clock Tuesday prior to the service at Padgett and King Mortuary.



The Padgett and King Mortuary & Crematory is in charge and an online guest registry is available at www.padgettking.com

