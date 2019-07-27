Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Bartlette Cash. View Sign Service Information Warlick Funeral Home 125 Dave Warlick Drive Lincolnton , NC 28092 (704)-735-2521 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:45 PM Boger City Baptist Church Funeral service 3:00 PM Boger City Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Bartlette Cash, age 79, of Caprice Circle in Lincolnton, died early Friday morning, July 26, 2019.



His funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Boger City Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Bigham, Rev. Dr. Dixon Free, and Rev. Bob Wise officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service.



Ken leaves behind his wife, Denise Long; his son, Mark Cash; his daughter, Beth Sipe; and their families, including six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two step-sons, Marshall Long and Matthew Long.



He was born the son of the late Latt Milton and Betty Perkins Cash. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan Thornburg Cash, of 42 years. Ken was born and raised in Pumpkin Center. He worked at a saw mill when he was younger and later attended Kings College and went on to become a successful regional sales manager for GP Sorenson/Standard Motor Products. Ken enjoyed trips to the Outer Banks with his family and friends. He was well known for inviting many people to his infamous freshly-caught fish frys.



Ken loved the Lord with his whole heart. He was characterized by kindness and generosity, always taking care of everyone around him, and asking for nothing in return. He loved his family fiercely and was loved fiercely in return. His absence will be felt strongly by everyone who knew him, but we cling to the eternal hope we have in Christ that we will be united with him in Heaven.



Memorials may be made to Boger City Baptist Church, Building Fund, 2201 E. Main Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092.



Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Cash family.

