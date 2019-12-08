Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Brown. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-752-7710 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Brown was born 02-02-1942 under his granny's kitchen table during an air raid in Gateshead, England. He passed on December 2, 2019. Ken was a well accomplished man. He had served in the Royal Merchant Navy then proceeded to an apprenticeship at Barlow Handling, where after 36 years of service, he retired as CEO. He was a family man who loved his church and the community surrounding it. He had the most joyful laugh. He was an avid golfer and always enjoyed the lighter side of life. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Hilary Brown; as well as his brother, Billy. He was a loving and dedicated father to son, James Brown



(LeeAnne); and daughter, Katie Smith (Derek). He is also survived by grandchildren, Jonah and Zella (whom he loved with all of his heart); sisters, Vi and Doreen Brown; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Hilary and Ken Brown Children's Fund at St. John's Episcopal Church. A celebration of life will be held at 1:30 pm on Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 1623 Carmel Road, Charlotte, NC 28226. A reception will follow in the parish hall.





Kenneth Brown was born 02-02-1942 under his granny's kitchen table during an air raid in Gateshead, England. He passed on December 2, 2019. Ken was a well accomplished man. He had served in the Royal Merchant Navy then proceeded to an apprenticeship at Barlow Handling, where after 36 years of service, he retired as CEO. He was a family man who loved his church and the community surrounding it. He had the most joyful laugh. He was an avid golfer and always enjoyed the lighter side of life. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Hilary Brown; as well as his brother, Billy. He was a loving and dedicated father to son, James Brown(LeeAnne); and daughter, Katie Smith (Derek). He is also survived by grandchildren, Jonah and Zella (whom he loved with all of his heart); sisters, Vi and Doreen Brown; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Hilary and Ken Brown Children's Fund at St. John's Episcopal Church. A celebration of life will be held at 1:30 pm on Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 1623 Carmel Road, Charlotte, NC 28226. A reception will follow in the parish hall. Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close