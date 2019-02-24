Kenneth Currence "Kenny" CHARLOTTE - Age 72 went to be with the Lord on February 12, 2019. He transitioned in Charlotte, NC. He leaves behind his loving wife, Heidi Currence; children Marcellus Currence and Jaylyn Neal-Currence; grandchildren Kiya, Marcellus, Jr., Kacell; great granddaughter Ayla Smith. Surviving siblings Rebecca Berry, Juanita Powe, Charles Currence, William Currence, Ronald Currence, Barbara Currence-Davis and many other family and friends. Services will be held Thursday, March 7th, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at 2pm, 3400 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte, NC. Visitation 1-2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to 100 Black Men of Charlotte through the following site: www.100blackmenofcharlotte.org or flowers can be sent to Alexander Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 6th, no later than 4pm. Address: 1424 Statesville Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206. Telephone: (704)333-1167.
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc.
1424 Statesville Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28236-6468
(704) 333-1167
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 24, 2019