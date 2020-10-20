Kenneth Delvert Barbee, 61, went to be with our Heavenly Father October 14, 2020 at Atrium Health's CMC hospital. He was born July 9, 1959 in Fayetteville, NC, the son of Helen Reaves Barbee Blaisdell of Matthews, NC and the late Frank Delvert Barbee of Fayetteville, NC.
Kenneth is survived by his mother, Helen and stepfather Arthur Blaisdell, Sister; Kimberly (Bobby), Brother; Kevin Barbee (Marilyn), and Brother; Keith Barbee (Amanda).
A service of remembrance will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Down Syndrome Association. Website for donations: https://ncdsa.networkforgood.com/
Online condolences may be left at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com