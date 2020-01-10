Kenneth E. Wood, MD, 76 of Denver, passed away on January 7, 2020 at Novant Main.
A Service to Celebrate the Life of Ken will be held on Saturday, January 11th at the 2PM at Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church, 575 Brawley School Rd, Mooresville, NC 28117. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. Memorials may be made to (lls.org) or to Williamson's Chapel UMC, 575 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, NC, 28117. Online condolences can be given at www.carolinafuneral.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 10, 2020