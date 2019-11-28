Kenneth Howard Goldberg, passed away on November 25, 2019.
An amazing man was born on August 18, 1934 to Dorothy and Benjamin Goldberg of Brooklyn, NY joining his older brother Seymour. Married to Gail for 58 years, they raised their five children in Conklin, NY: Bret, Kari, Deborah, Marsi and Marc who married Jill, Pat, Matt, Jeff and Katie. Eleven beautiful grandchildren Spencer, Emilie, Abigail, Natalie, Ilana, Olivia, Joely, Cameron, Zachary, Joshua and Jacob completed the family.
His love for his family, his friends, his colleagues, his community is his legacy, "so don't cry because he's gone, smile because he was."
Services were held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel, 3700 Forest Lawn Drive, Matthews, NC 28104. Interment followed the service at Forest Lawn East Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to: The Ivey, 6030 Park South Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210.
An online guestbook is available at www.heritagecares.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 28, 2019