Kenneth Lynn Crenshaw, 75, died Sunday, February 24, 2019 after an extended battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
A native of Lancaster, SC, Kenneth was a son of the late Troy Benjamin and Lillian Phillips Crenshaw. He lived in Lancaster most of his life and was a retired carpenter with family's residential construction business.
Survivors include his son, Jeffrey A. Crenshaw (Rosalind), Aiken; two granddaughters, Kaylee Lynne Crenshaw and Emily Kathleen Crenshaw.
Memorial service will be held Friday, March 1st at 3:00 p.m. at Oakridge A.R.P. Church, Heath Springs, SC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 27, 2019