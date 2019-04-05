Kenneth Lynn (KC) Covington passed on to his next experience April 1, 2019.
|
A celebration of his life will take place Tuesday April 9, 2019 at 2 pm in Headon Hall at Myers Park Baptist Church. Please come. KC loved a party.
For full obituary details please go to:
tributecremationsociety.com
Tribute Cremation Society
4935 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28205
(980) 209-1061
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 5, 2019