Kenneth Ray Lloyd, Jr. died on Wednesday February 27, 2019 in his home in Charlotte, NC. "Ken" was born on January 21, 1968 in Magnolia, Arkansas to Priscilla Fortner Lloyd and the late Kenneth Ray Lloyd, Sr.
He is also survived by his wife Emilie Bedient; sister Katherine Lloyd; and nephew Kamiron Lloyd-Salters; and several aunts and cousins.
Ken graduated from Enka High School and Appalachian State University.
He was a co-owner of Jeff's Bucket Shop.He loved animals, all sports, music and attending concerts all over the U.S. and Europe.
A memorial service will be held at Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 4:00pm in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. Following the service a Celebration of Ken's life will be held at the Cantina at historic Biltmore Village, 10 Biltmore Plaza, Asheville, N.C. 28803 at 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers those that wish may send donations to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue (www.bwar.org) or to the Save the Music foundation (www.savethemusic.org).
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 13, 2019